Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's exhibition game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Reid will rest again Thursday, but he should be back for Friday's preseason finale in Philadelphia. With Reid watching from the sidelines, expect more minutes for Joe Ingles and Leonard Miller.
