Rubio scored 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Rubio reached 30 minutes for the first time in his last five games and rewarded the Wolves with one of his better scoring nights of the campaign. He got to the free-throw line nine times -- a mark he's surpassed on only one occasion this season -- and shot efficiently from the charity stripe to reach double-digit points for only the second time in his last 26 contests. Despite the inconsistent scoring, Rubio remains an asset defensively, as he's averaging 1.4 per steals across 48 games on the campaign. D'Angelo Russell (knee) is still facing a minutes limit, but could cut further into Rubio's role by season's end.