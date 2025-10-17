Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Getting night off Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.
Minnesota will manage the workload of the veteran big man on the heels of Thursday's exhibition contest against the Bulls. Gobert will be back in action for Wednesday's season opener against Portland.
