Gobert finished Tuesday's 114-105 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 39 minutes.

Gobert returned to the court after missing Minnesota's previous contest with a left ankle sprain, leading all players in Tuesday's contest in rebounds while pacing the Timberwolves in blocks in a double-double performance. Gobert has recorded at least 10 points and 15 rebounds in 16 games this season, including in two straight outings. He has now tallied at least four blocks in 11 appearances.