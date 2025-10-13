Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Resting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Gobert, who appeared in the Timberwolves' first three preseason games, will rest Monday, allowing Joan Beringer to draw the start. The veteran center's next opportunity to take the court will come Thursday against the Bulls.
