Gobert ended Thursday's 117-93 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-4 FG, 1-4 FT) and nine rebounds in 27 minutes.

After coming one point shy of a double-double in Game 1, Gobert couldn't get it going offensively in Game 2, as he was the lowest-scoring starter for Minnesota on Thursday. The veteran big man is averaging 7.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in this second-round series, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.