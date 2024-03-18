Gobert (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert will miss his second straight contest while recovering from a left rib sprain. Naz Reid should draw another start at center in Gobert's absence.
