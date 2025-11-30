Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Adds 10 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 17 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 victory over Boston.
Shannon tied the bench-high mark in points for the Timberwolves and was one of six Minnesota players to reach double figures. The second-year swingman posted zero points in his return from a nine-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left foot during Monday's overtime loss to the Kings, though he has totaled 28 points over his last two appearances. He'll likely continue providing a spark off the bench and is expected to maintain a relatively consistent role.
