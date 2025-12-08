Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Iffy for Monday
Shannon (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
A bug is going through the locker room, and Shannon and Anthony Edwards (illness) are both currently day-to-day as a result. Shannon has been used sparingly over his last seven games with an average of 10.8 minutes per contest.
