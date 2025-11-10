Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Listed out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) is out for Monday's game against Utah.
Shannon will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a left foot injury. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Friday against the Kings. In Shannon's absence, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland could see an uptick in minutes in Minnesota's tight rotation.
