Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Returning to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon will come off the bench Monday night against the Mavericks.
Shannon added eight points, three rebounds and three assists in a spot start Saturday against the Pistons. However, he'll retreat to his usual bench role Monday with Ayo Dosunmu and Anthony Edwards returning from injury.
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