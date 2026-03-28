Shannon is in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Pistons on Saturday.

Shannon has played just three minutes over the Timberwolves' last two games, but the second-year pro will draw the start Saturday due to the absences of Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (knee). It's just the second start of Shannon's NBA career, with his last taking place Feb. 28, 2025 against the Jazz, when he played 28 minutes and finished with 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and one block.