Moore posted 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 win over Wisconsin.

Moore notched his fifth straight double-digit scoring total in Sunday's win, tallying his first game of at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds. Moore has averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in five games for Iowa this year.