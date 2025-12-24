The early returns on this rookie class have been nothing short of impressive. Just weeks into the season, first-year players across the league are already carving out meaningful roles, producing eye-catching stat lines and, in several cases, carrying their teams on a nightly basis. From top picks delivering star-level performances to less-heralded newcomers exceeding expectations, this group is quickly making a case as one of the strongest draft classes in recent memory. Below, we highlight 10 of the most impactful rookies so far, breaking down how each has translated their talent to the NBA level.

The top pick of the draft has not disappointed one bit. He started off well with a 10-point, 10-rebound game in the season opener and averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over the first three games, with a high of 22 points in the third outing. His next season high came when he dropped 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on the Bucks in mid-November, which was then followed by a 29-point effort a couple of weeks later, and then a 35-point display in late-November versus the Clippers. From that point on, he has kept up an elevated rate of production, averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal, and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including a season-high 42-point outing against the Jazz in mid-December. Flagg looks ready and capable of helping to lead the way forward for the revamped Mavericks squad.

Knueppel was the fourth pick of the draft and took no time to show that he is the real deal, amassing 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 5-for-9 from deep in just his third game. He followed up with 19 points in the next game, before delivering back-to-back five-point duds. He bounced back by hitting the 20-point mark in three straight games, capped with a 30-point effort against the Heat in early November. It took him just three more games to hit 30 points again, and he most recently reached a career high of 33 points. Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting, including 41.9 percent from deep, and also hitting an impressive 89.5 percent from the foul line on the season. His overall play and achievements have already brought him into comparison with some of the best shooters in the league.

The third-overall pick, Edgecombe, took the league by storm by dropping 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting in his season debut. He continued the strong play and averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals through his first five games. He slowed down briefly but has since picked up his play again, averaging 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over the last five games, including topping the 20-point mark in four straight. His 43.2 percent shooting from the field leaves room for improvement. However, he is hitting a hot 38.3 percent from deep, which adds to his dynamic presence and brings valuable dimension to the squad's offense, helping him maintain a starting role.

Queen got off to a quiet start, scoring in single digits in four of his first six games while playing out of a bench role. However, things took a turn after he delivered 26 points on 12-for-18 shooting in a mid-November outing. He earned his first start of the season two games later and has not looked back, averaging 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, one steal, and 0.9 blocks over 19 consecutive games as a starter. He has already reached the 30-point mark twice, including a triple-double with a season-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Aside from his ability to score, the young big man is showing an impressive knack for handling the ball and shining as a playmaker. With a six-foot-nine, 250-pound frame, he has the tools to develop into one of the league's most uncontainable big men.

Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans

It only took Fears two games to earn himself the starting point-guard job, as he amassed a total of 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting through 47 minutes of play across the two appearances. He came up a bit flat in his first showing as a starter, but since then, he is averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes per game over 28 games. He has reached the 20-point mark on seven occasions and has racked up at least five assists in six games, with a season high of eight assists. At just 19 years of age, Fears is showing great promise to emerge as one of the league's most intriguing young guards.

Coward got straight to business, averaging 19 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 22.7 minutes per game over his first three appearances, including a season-high 27 points in his third outing. He maintained solid production out of a bench role through the first 13 games before he took on a starting role that became available due to injuries in the lineup. He has done a good job with the increased responsibility, averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 16 games as a starter, slowly solidifying a reputation as a well-rounded wing contributor, as he is averaging 1.4 made 3s per game and showing the ability to handle tough defensive matchups.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hornets

Kalkbrenner was granted a starting job to begin the season and stole the league's attention by averaging 11 points per game on incredible 90 percent shooting through his first five games. He has since slowed down but is still averaging 8.7 points on 78.7 percent shooting, which is on pace to lead the league. He also has recorded three games with double digits in rebounds, including two double-doubles. His knack for efficiency on the offensive side, combined with his average of 1.8 blocks per game, is a fantastic sign that he could grow into one of the league's more well-rounded centers.

The second overall pick, Harper scored in double digits through his first six games, averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and 3.8 assists over that span, before going down with a calf injury that kept him out for just over two weeks. Nonetheless, he picked up where he left off, averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals through his first 10 games back in action, including a season-high 24-point effort. He has struggled scoring in the last few games, but has also showcased other aspects of his skillset, including delivering season highs of 10 assists and five steals in the last game. Harper is in an ideal situation, where he can grow as a key part of an impressive young core with the Spurs.

Ryan Nembhard, Mavericks

Nembhard had a slow start to the season, as he dealt with injury trouble that kept him sidelined through most of the first month of action. However, when he made his return in late November, he delivered seven assists with zero turnovers in 17 minutes off the bench. From there, he has started in 12 consecutive games, averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and seven assists over that span, including three games with at least 10 assists and a season high of 13. He is proving to be a well-disciplined playmaker and providing similar efficiency in his scoring, with a field-goal percentage of 48.5, including a blistering 41.3 percent from deep.

Ace Bailey, Jazz

Bailey was the fifth pick of the draft. After a bit of a slow start, he is living up to the hype with three 20-point games under his belt already. He is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals over 20 games since taking on a starting role, and he is showing poise by shooting an efficient 46.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep over that span. At 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, he has great size for a wing player, especially considering that he is just 19 years old. Bailey should continue to flourish as part of a developing Jazz core.