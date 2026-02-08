Clingan had 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

Clingan has been a demon off the glass over the past week, averaging 15.8 rebounds over the past four games. Portland has gone 2-2 during this period, which is impressive considering the continued absence of Deni Avdija (back). Clingan's results have been critical to keeping Portland afloat, and he needs to stay effective as the Trail Blazers try to remain competitive in the playoff race.