Clingan contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 135-118 win over the 76ers.

Clingan enjoyed an efficient night against the Sixers, who had to manage without Joel Embiid (rest). His absence created an exploitable opportunity for Clingan, who was able to keep Andre Drummond under wraps. Clingan failed to hit the double-double milestone after reaching it three consecutive times, but the second-year pro has several to his credit. He currently ranks 13th in the league with 20 double-doubles.