Clingan closed with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 111-105 victory over the Rockets.

Clingan reached 15 rebounds for the sixth time this season. He's in the midst of a terrific fantasy campaign so far, posting averages of 11.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest.