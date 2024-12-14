Reath (back) is available for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
With Deandre Ayton (illness) and Robert Williams (reconditioning) sidelined, the Trail Blazers are thin at front court. Thus, Reath could see more minutes than usual providing depth at center. Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker are the other available options.
