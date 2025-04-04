Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reath (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Reath will finish the game with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across only six minutes due to the right knee injury. Jabari Walker could see a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Reath being sidelined.

More News