Reath (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Reath will finish the game with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across only six minutes due to the right knee injury. Jabari Walker could see a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Reath being sidelined.
