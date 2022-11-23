Winslow will start Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Winslow, who's returning to action following a two-game absence due to an illness, will draw the start at point guard over Shaedon Sharpe, who started the team's previous contest with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. Across four previous starts, Winslow has averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.