Brogdon (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns and will join the starting lineup.
Brogdon will be returning from a five-game absence, and there's no word of any restrictions. Skylar Mays has held down the fort admirably for the Trail Blazers in Brogdon's absence, so it will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes up.
