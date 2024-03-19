Thybulle has been ruled out after exiting Monday's game against Chicago in the second quarter after suffering a right ankle injury.

Thybulle entered Monday as questionable after coming off of one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, and his in-game injury marks a second sprain of the same ankle. Jabari Walker currently leads the bench unit with 18 minutes of action Monday, while Dalano Banton's microwave scoring appeal moves up in the depth chart sans Thybulle.