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Thybulle (foot) is available to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.

Thybulle was deemed questionable to return to Friday's contest ahead of the second half due to a right foot issue. However, he has since been cleared to check back in. He posted one point (1-2 FT), three steals and two blocks across nine minutes in the first half.

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