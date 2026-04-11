Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Available to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (foot) is available to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.
Thybulle was deemed questionable to return to Friday's contest ahead of the second half due to a right foot issue. However, he has since been cleared to check back in. He posted one point (1-2 FT), three steals and two blocks across nine minutes in the first half.
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