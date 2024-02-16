Thybulle isn't starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Thybulle has started his team's last four matchups, but he'll come off the bench Thursday with Scoot Henderson returning to the starting lineup. Thybulle is averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in his last four appearances as a reserve.
