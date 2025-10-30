Thybulle has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left thumb injury.

Thybulle was initially listed on the injury report with a hip injury, but it appears he picked up a thumb injury during Wednesday's tilt. He'll finish the contest with thre points (1-1 3Pt), one assist, two steals in five minutes. Look for Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love to see more action with Thybulle sidelined. His next chance to play will come Friday against Denver.