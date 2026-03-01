default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Hansen (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

The rookie first-rounder will shed his questionable tag due to mid-back soreness and could see increased playing time Sunday due to Robert Williams (knee) being sidelined. Hansen appeared in eight outings in February, during which he averaged 1.8 points in 4.0 minutes per tilt.

More News