Hansen is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against New Orleans due to a face contusion.

Hansen made his first career start Sunday due to the absences of Donovan Clingan (leg) and Robert Williams (illness). He seemingly picked up what appears to be a minor face injury during the outing. Clingan remains out and Williams is questionable due to the same ailments, which means Hansen could be in line for another significant workload if available.

