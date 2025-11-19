Hansen notched nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 loss to the Suns.

Hansen rejoined the home club after a stint with the Rip City Remix, a trend that has already happened a few times this season. Hansen has become a crowd favorite, drawing cheers whenever he takes the floor. Donovan Clingan's job is safe, but once Hansen becomes a full-time player, he'll serve as an excellent backup.