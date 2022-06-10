Iguodala (knee) is available for Friday's Game 4 against the Celtics.
Iguodala sat out during Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to his knee injury but will be able to suit up for a second consecutive matchup as the Warriors attempt to avoid a 3-1 deficit. He played just two minutes during Wednesday's Game 3.
