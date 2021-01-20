Wiggins is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a sore right knee.

The 25-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Monday's win over the Lakers, when he had 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes. Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore could have increased roles if Wiggins is unable to suit up Wednesday.