Wiggins (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

This will be the ninth straight game on the inactive list for Wiggins, and it remains unclear exactly what he's dealing with or when he'll be back for Golden State. With such little info, it's tough to justify stashing Wiggins without an injury reserve spot if you're going through the fantasy playoffs. Donte DiVincenzo will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.