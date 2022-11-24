Wiggins provided 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Clippers.

Wiggins caught fire from the field in the contest, tying a season high with six triples and going 12-for-18 overall. His previous performance with six three-pointers came in his previous contest, when he scored 22 points against Houston on Nov. 20. Wiggins' performance was his first of 30-plus points this season, and he's now scored at least 20 points in three straight games.