Podziemski amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 134-114 win over the Nuggets.

Podziemski returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Saturday's contest against Phoenix, delivering an efficient performance while committing zero turnovers. The third-year guard also finished with a team-high plus-35 rating, contributing across multiple categories in Golden State's first victory of the campaign. His combination of rebounds, assists and three-point shooting should keep him relevant in standard fantasy formats.