The Warriors don't anticipate Jones (pectoral) being available for game action until May, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Though Slater notes that Jones is "rehabbing well" from surgery to repair the torn pectoral he suffered in December, the center's timetable for a return remains fairly open-ended. When Jones previously suffered a similar injury as a rookie, he needed around five months to recover, so a May comeback would represent a similar timeline. Regardless, with Jones not expected back until the postseason, the Warriors will likely look to the buyout market in the next two weeks to fortify their depth in the frontcourt.