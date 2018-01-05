Warriors' David West: Suffers sprained left ankle Thursday

West suffered a sprained left ankle Thursday night against the Rockets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

West suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup with the Rockets and did not return. The ankle will be reevaluated on Friday, and his status for Saturday's matchup with the Clippers is questionable at this time.

