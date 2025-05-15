Butler had 17 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although the Warriors lost Stephen Curry (hamstring) at the beginning of this series, Butler wasn't able to prevent the Timberwolves from winning four straight games to eliminate Golden State. Butler had his struggles in this series, shooting 43.0 percent from the field with a low usage rate, all things considered. Butler will be 36 years old on Opening Night in 2025-26, and his fantasy upside is likely to be limited again as the presumed No. 2 option on offense behind Curry. In 30 regular-season appearances, Butler produced 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes per game.