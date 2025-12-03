default-cbs-image
Butler (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's game against the Thunder with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.

Butler exited to the locker room earlier in the period but returned to the bench shortly thereafter before checking back in. The star forward is playing through a gluteal contusion, and his status will be worth monitoring the rest of the way.

