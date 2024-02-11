Kuminga posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Suns.

It's the 10 time in the last 13 game that Kuminga has produced 20-plus points. The seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft is averaging 23.5 points, 6.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 threes over that stretch while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from long distance, and while Kuminga was already having a breakout season, he may not have reached his ceiling yet.