Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returning to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Bulls on Sunday, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Kuminga will revert to a bench role for Sunday's road game due to the return of Jimmy Butler. Kuminga struggled during Saturday's 99-94 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with four points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes.
