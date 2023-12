Kuminga will start against the Clippers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are altering their lineup significantly for this one, as Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney in the first unit. Kuminga has mostly played off the bench this season but has performed well of late, averaging 15.2 points per game over his last five outings.