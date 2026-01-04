Kuminga (back) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Kuminga was unable to play against the Thunder on Friday due to back soreness. It looks like the fifth-year forward will give it a go Saturday, but his official status will be known closer to the 10:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Even if Kuminga is available, it's unclear what his role will be given that he hasn't appeared in a game for the Warriors since Dec. 18 against the Suns, when he played 10 minutes and finished with two points (1-5 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one turnover.