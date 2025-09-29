Kuminga will not attend the team's media day on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga recently missed Jimmy Butler's team minicamp in San Diego, and he will now forego the team's media day amid contract negotiations. Kuminga's one-year $8 million qualifying offer expires Wednesday, so his future with the team should be clearer in the coming days. With the signings of Al Horford, Gary Payton, De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard, the Warriors have 13 committed roster players, with plans for Kuminga to be the 14th.