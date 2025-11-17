Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Kuminga will miss his third straight game due to bilateral knee tendonitis. The young forward was averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.1 minutes across the Warriors' first 12 games before exiting after 12 minutes in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs. With Kuminga sidelined, reserves such as Moses Moody, Will Richard and Buddy Hield could see increased opportunities.