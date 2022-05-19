Thompson finished Wednesday's 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Thompson was held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting in the first half of the contest, but he got going with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field in the third quarter. He finished with 15 points and chipped in five boards, four assists and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 dimes, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 12 postseason contests overall.