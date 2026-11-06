Thompson closed with 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two blocks over 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors.

Thompson received a warm reception in his return to Golden State but struggled to find his shooting rhythm, connecting on just two of seven attempts from beyond the arc. The veteran guard was coming off a game-winning three-pointer against the Clippers on Wednesday but couldn't sustain that momentum. His two blocks provided an unexpected fantasy boost, though his value remains heavily dependent on perimeter shooting.