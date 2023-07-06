Quinones submitted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3PT), three assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 98-83 Summer League win over Charlotte.
After dropping 26 points in Golden State's Summer League opener, Quinones once again led the team in scoring, this time with 21 points. He was highly efficient, shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down three-pointers at a 55 percent clip. After an impressive season with Santa Cruz in 2022-23, Quinones is making an appealing case to be brought up to the Warriors' NBA roster this year.
