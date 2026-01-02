default-cbs-image
Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.

Curry tweaked his ankle during the Warriors' overtime loss to the Raptors on Sunday, though he's been able to play in each of Golden State's last two games. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer would be in line for more minutes if Curry is unable to play Friday.

