Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable to play Friday vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.
Curry tweaked his ankle during the Warriors' overtime loss to the Raptors on Sunday, though he's been able to play in each of Golden State's last two games. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer would be in line for more minutes if Curry is unable to play Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits for team-high 26 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not on injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nears 40 points in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient from field in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rallies after shaky start•