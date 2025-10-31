McCollum ended Thursday's 127-108 loss to Oklahoma City with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Although the Wizards are struggling to begin the season, McCollum is providing veteran stability in the backcourt. After underperforming early on, he's averaged 19 points per game over the last three contests. As the team's presumptive floor general, his assist numbers need some work, but the rest of his numbers seem to be trending up.