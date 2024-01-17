Gafford has entered the concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford had a head-on-head collision during Monday's game against the Pistons and will miss at least one game as a result. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time for Saturday's game against the Spurs, but that seems unlikely. Assuming Marvin Bagley (trade pending) is cleared to play Thursday, he will likely see heavy minutes right away.