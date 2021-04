Bertans will have a minutes limit in Monday's game against the Jazz, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Bertens was rested in Saturday's game and he will remain on a minutes limit Monday while the team eases him back into the rotation following a calf injury. Bertans has averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 4.0 triples across 22.8 minutes per game over his last four outings.